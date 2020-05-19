Hunt for terrorist who murdered soldier continues

IDF continues search for terrorist who murdered Sgt. Amit Ben Yigal in a block-throwing attack last week.

A week has passed since a terrorist murdered IDF Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal in a block-throwing attack, and the hunt for the perpetrator continues.

"In the past week, we heave dealt mainly with people who were people directly or indirectly connected to the incident. This is a daily activity in the village, and it is carried out day and night," said Golani Brigade commander Major Tal Turgeman, in a conversation with Channel 12 News.

Major Turgeman and his fighting soldiers are "working hard," as he put it, to apprehend the terrorist.

Ben Yigal was killed during an operation of the Golani Brigade in the Palestinian Arab village of Ya'abad last Tuesday when a terrorist threw a block at his head.