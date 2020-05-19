Al Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount to reopen

Temple Mount mosque to reopen, after being closed for the first time in over 50 years, as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

The Al-Aqsa mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem will reopen to worshippers after the Eid holiday, a statement from its governing body said Tuesday, two months after closing due to the coronavirus.

"The council decided to lift the suspension on worshippers entering the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque after the Eid al-Fitr holiday," a statement from the Jordan-based Waqf organization said, referring to the three-day holiday expected to begin this weekend.

The mosque was closed in late March for the first time in more than 50 years as part of measures across the globe to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

The mosque's director, Omar al-Kiswani, told AFP he hoped for no restrictions on the number of worshippers but said the governing body would announce the exact "mechanisms and measures later."

He said the details would be worked out to "ensure we are not subjected to criticism on the pretext we have broken health rules."