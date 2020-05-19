The Jordanian threat: Significant harm to relations with Israel

Jordanian officials estimate that Jordan would not continue security and economic ties with Israel should it apply sovereignty.

Sources close to the regime in Jordan estimate that if Israel applies sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley, the Jordanian kingdom will not continue the security and economic ties with Israel in the way they have been conducted so far.

Kan 11 News reported on Monday that senior officials in Jordan threatened that the main issues that would be harmed in such a situation would be the sharing of information and intelligence from the Jordanian side, as well as economic cooperation.

"Both sides benefit from the peace treaty and not just one side, so it is foolish to say that Jordan needs it more than Israel," the senior officials said.

They added that the peace agreement is unlikely to be violated by the Jordanian side if sovereignty is applied, but there will undoubtedly be a response to it.

Jordan's King Abdullah warned last week that if Israel applies sovereignty to parts of Judea and Samaria this summer, it will place the Jewish state on a collision course with the Hashemite Kingdom.

“Leaders who advocate a one-state solution do not understand what that would mean. What would happen if the Palestinian Authority collapses? There would be more chaos and extremism in the region. If Israel really annexed the West Bank valley in July, it would lead to a massive conflict with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan,” he told the German Der Spiegel in an interview.

Jordan is one of only two Arab countries, along with Egypt, to have signed a peace deal with Israel. However, many Jordanians still see Israel as an enemy and protest what they view as “normalization” with the Jewish state.

In addition, the country’s parliament, which is made up mostly of Islamists, remains anti-Israel and its members have more than once called to annul the peace treaty.