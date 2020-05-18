Recordings of Amiram Ben Uliel, convicted today of the Dawabasha family murder in Kfar Duma, were revealed on Channel 11 News tonight.

In recordings, Ben Uliel tells of the night he threw a Molotov cocktail at the house: "I entered the grove here at some point I think; I walked through the trees. I jumped over the wall, walked here on the road, here I heard the goats," said Ben Uliel, who, according to the verdict, sought to avenge the murder of Malachi Rosenfeld.

"At first I did a round, I circumvented the house, I examined it. Then I went with the second bottle, I jumped through the wall. I try to open the window first, I couldn't. I try the second window, I can't. I move to the third window, where I succeed, that is to say, it's open; I move the screen and light the second bottle and throw it in. Same as the first bottle, green," Ben Uliel recalled.