Ambassador Ron Dermer: Apply sovereignty quickly because Biden may win

US Ambassador to Israel says Israeli government must act on applying Israeli law before US Presidential election.

Israeli Ambassador to the US called on the government to apply sovereignty in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley quickly because Donald Trump may lose the upcoming US Presidential election in November, Channel 13 News reported.

Speaking in a closed briefing in Washington DC, Dermer said that "we must move forward with the annexation now because we don't know what will happen in the US presidential election in November - Biden may win. Now there is a window of opportunity and so we should do it now."

"There is a one-time opportunity to promote annexation as long as Trump is there," Dermer said.

According to Channel 13 News, Dermer has been talking to senior White House, Congress, and Senate officials in recent weeks to promote a swift application of Israeli sovereignty.

Dermer added in the talks that the next administration would to live with any facts on the ground set during the Trump Administration.