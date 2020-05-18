Gantz's first call: To families of Israelis held captive in Gaza

New Defense Minister begins term by pledging his committment to securing the return of the Israelis held captive by Hamas in Gaza.

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz made his first official phone call as Defense Minister Monday to the families of Israeli citizens held captive by the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza.

Gantz spoke with the families of IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, as well as the families of Israeli civilians Avera (Avraham) Mengistu and Hisham Al-Sayed.

During the conversations, Gantz expressed his commitment to returning all of the captives home.

"We were moved when the alternate prime minister and incoming defense minister, Benny Gantz, called to tell us that he was fully committed to bringing our son Hadar and Sgt Oron Saul held by Hamas," said Leah and Simcha Goldin, Hadar's parents.

"We told Gantz that the opportunity to return the soldiers and civilians should not be missed and the new government should act here and now and fulfill its duty to the families," they said.