Lapid: I will oppose sovereignty

Opposition leader Yair Lapid, chairman of the Yesh Atid party, announced on Sunday that he would vote against the application of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley due to the fact that it is a unilateral move rather than part of a political agreement.

"I will oppose applying sovereignty because it is a unilateral step. I am not in favor of applying sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and over 13 points in the settlements without any coordination with the Jordanians. That means the peace agreement will be canceled and it is not part of a real political process," Lapid said.

Lapid continued, “The only reason they kept talking about sovereignty is that Netanyahu wanted to distract the public. It's classic Netanyahu - throwing a political issue so they don't talk about what he doesn't want them to talk about."

He blasted the establishment of the Netanyahu-Gantz government, and said, "More than a million unemployed people are sitting at home, small businesses are being destroyed, and these people are arranging jobs for themselves. This entire government is a government of jobs. This is not a unity government - it's a government led by Netanyahu. There is no person, in my opinion including Gantz, who thinks the rotation will actually be implemented. There is no unity government led by Netanyahu - a man who turned hatred into his profession, and who throughout his entire life has only caused one half of the people hate and resent the other half."

Lapid continued and attacked his former political partners, saying, "Netanyahu did not deceive his voters - Gantz and Ashkenazi told voters that they would not sit under a Prime Minister with three indictments. They deceived me as well. Today they swore allegiance to a man who will face trial for a breach of trust in a week."

He added, "We will be in the opposition to say that there is an alternative. This is not a simple opposition, but we will know how to give an alternative to the citizens of Israel. I speak to the entire opposition."