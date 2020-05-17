Netanyahu at government inauguration: Time to apply sovereignty

PM says new government was established 'by the will of Israel's citizens.'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu reiterated his support for the application of sovereignty over Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria at the start of the inauguration ceremony for the 35th government Sunday afternnon.

"We have worked together during Operation Protective Edge, and I have no doubt that we will succeed in this government as well," Netanyahu said.

"This is an important day for the State of Israel. The new government was established by the will of most citizens and it will serve all citizens, both Jews and non-Jews alike," added Netanyahu.

The prime minister rejected criticism of the composition of the new government. "If we went for a fourth election it would cost another NIS 2 billion, the cost of the broad government is NIS 85 million a year."

"The act of creating the government required painful compromises and concessions from everyone, especially from my party. But this is an urgent undertaking, especially with the coronavirus crisis rocking us."

In his speech, Netanyahu reiterated his pledge to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, "It is time to apply Israeli law to the territories in Judea and Samaria. This step will not push off peace, but will bring it closer. Hundreds of thousands of settlers will not be moved from their homes."

"The whole issue of sovereignty is only at issue because I have personally worked to promote it for three years," Netanyahu stressed. "With all my tremendous appreciation for the support the United States gives us, I repeat what I have said for decades: Israel's security rests on our strength."

Netanyahu hinted that he still wants Yamina to join the government: "I want to thank my partners in the National Camp for the joint manner in which we have operated so far and I hope another party will join us as well."