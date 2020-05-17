Watch: Police save boat from sinking on the Kinneret

Marine Police rescue boat with 3 people aboard in Sea of Galilee, plug hole to prevent sinking and rescue passengers.

Marine Police were summoned Sunday following a report of a boat sinking in the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee). A hole developed in the boat, causing it to fill with water.

When they arrived at the boat, which contained three people, the police recognized that the boat plug was on board and had not been assembled before sailing.

To prevent the boat from sinking. One of the police officers took the boat plug, plunged under the water, assembled the plug, and prevented further penetration of water and the sinking of the boat.

The Marine Policing Team then pumped the water out of the boat using the Marine Police Boat Pump and the boat was towed back to shore.

Police estimate that the rapid response of the Marine Policemen saved the boat and its three occupants from drowning.

Officers conduct regular policing activities on the Kinneret around the clock and are dispatched to deal with life-threatening incidents.

With the expected opening of the bathing beaches in about a week, the Marine Police are urging the public to exercise caution and responsibility, to bathe only on the declared bathing beaches, to exercise caution when engaging in water sports and not enter with water inflatables when there is wind and danger.