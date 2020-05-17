Gideon Sa'ar will not be appointed a minister

Long-time Netanyahu rival in Likud to be kept out of the new government despite high position on Likud list.

Former Minister Gideon Sa'ar, who is fifth on the Likud list, will not receive a ministerial position in the government which is to be sworn in today.

Sa'ar was unexpectedly summoned yesterday to a meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu at the Prime Minister's Office, after ties between the two were severed for months, since Sa'ar faced Netanyahu in the Likud primaries.

However, at the end of the meeting, it became clear, as expected, that Netanyahu does not intend to appoint Sa'ar to any governmental post, and he will remain an ordinary MK in the Knesset.

Following the meeting, Sa'ar wrote on Twitter that "it is a great honor to serve the people of Israel as an MK."

Netanyahu has accused Sa'ar in the past of plotting with left-wing politicians to remove him as leader of the Likud party. Sa'ar has denied the allegations.