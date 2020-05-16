New research shows large segments of the population may be immune to COVID-19

Research shows large segments of the population may be immune to COVID-19 - possibly due to exposure to other viruses.

A new research published in the CELL journal on Friday showed that large segments of the population may be immune to COVID-19, and do not need either antibodies or exposure in order to develop immunity.

According to the research, which was quoted by journalist Nadav Eyal and written by well-known researchers, some people have cellular immunity to COVID-19, possibly as a result of exposure to other, milder, strains of coronavirus, which cause only cold-like symptoms.

Such people would have cells which can recognize coronavirus and eliminate it, before they become infected with the disease and develop COVID-19-specific antibodies.

The research, the first of its kind, is based on initial findings, but opens up many possibilities regarding the development of a vaccine, as well as the possibility that some people will not be affected by COVID-19 due to prior immunity.