Israeli researchers file patent for 8 coronavirus antibodies

The Israel Institute for Biological Research in Ness Ziona has completed the patent application process for eight coronavirus antibodies.

Outgoing Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (Yamina) spoke with the IIBR’s chairman, Professor Shmuel Shapira, about the project’s progress.

Professor Shapira updated the minister about the institute’s work, which the IIBR hopes will ultimately help lead to the creation of a cure for the coronavirus.

“This is another important step on the way towards developing a cure,” said Bennett. “The people at the IIBR are working around the clock to get a cure that will save lives. Good work, scientists and researchers; you are making the State of Israel very proud.”