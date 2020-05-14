The plot thickens: Peretz may remain in opposition after all

PM Netanyahu reportedly decides not to give Jewish Home leader Jerusalem Ministry after he bolted the Yamina party.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has reportedly decided not to grant Jewish Home chairman Rabbi Rafi Peretz the Jerusalem Portfolio and National Project Portfolio.

Peretz, who decided to leave the Yamina party, may end up remaining in the opposition after all. Netanyahu also offered Peretz the minister of settlement portfolio, but the chairman of the Jewish Home did not accept that proposal either.

The Prime Minister also proposed to appoint Rabbi Peretz as Deputy Education Minister, under a Likud Education Minister, but Peretz turned that down as well.

Meanwhile, outgoing Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich and MK Ayelet Shaked are expected to make a statement to the media at 7 p.m. tonight.