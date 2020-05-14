'Amit saved his two friends'

Father relates what commander told him. "They threw some stones so he warned his friends, moved them aside - and took a hit."

Baruch Ben Yigal, the father of Golani soldier Amit Ben Yigal who was killed during an operation in the village of Ya'abad, spoke Thursday morning about the findings of the investigation.

According to a report by Kan, the father told visitors who came to comfort the family that a Golani Brigade commander who had paid a condolence visit told the family about the findings of the incident in which their son had fallen.

"At first they threw some stones so he warned his friends, moved them aside and took a hit from the next stone. He saved his two friends," said the father.

PA news reported this morning that the IDF was operating with large forces in the village of Ya'abad in Samaria, where soldier Amit Ben Yigal was killed. According to the report, 4 Palestinian Arabs were arrested.