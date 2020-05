Hamas Police Graduation: 'Sons of Palestine were born to blow up their enemies' 'My son, come join the fight. You were not born to live, but in order to die as a martyr, blowing up your enemies in the occupation.' Mordechai Sones ,

Flash 90 Hamas police attempting goosestepping The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) reports Al-Aqsa TV (Gaza–Hamas) aired a police graduation ceremony where a speaker said: "Palestine is a mother [that says]: 'My son, come join the fight. You were not born to live, but in order to die as a martyr, blowing up your enemies in the occupation.'" Flash 90 Hamas police attempting goosestepping





top