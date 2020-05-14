New PA campaign: The rock is the weapon

PA launches new campaign following murder of IDF soldier, calls for the use of rocks to attack Israelis.

Yoni Ben Menachem, senior Middle East analyst for the Jerusalem Center, published on Wednesday that a huge wave of incitement has begun in the Palestinian Authority, mainly through the Arab social networks, following the murder of IDF soldier Amit Ben Yigal.

The incitement campaign calls for Palestinian Arabs to imitate the terrorists from the village of Ya’bad who murdered Ben Yigal and attack Israelis with rocks or blocks. "If a weapon is missing, rocks can be used," the campaign says.

The incitement campaign already has seen results in the field. An IDF force operating on Wednesday morning in the al-Fawwar refugee camp in the Hebron area was attacked with large rocks.

According to Ben Menachem, the use of rocks to carry out attacks is part of the ‘popular resistance’ strategy of Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas, which says that the use of demonstrations, rock throwing, blocking roads, marches and firebombs is "peaceful resistance" because no firearms are used.

Hamas and the Islamic Jihad terrorist groups linked the attack in Ya’bad and the murder of Ben Yigal to Israel's intention to annex parts of Judea and Samaria and the visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Israel.