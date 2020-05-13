IDF closing in on terrorist who murdered soldier with block

IDF and Shin Bet forces have arrested 20 people in pursuit of the terrorist who murdered Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal early Tuesday morning.

Duvdevan and Golani forces have been operating in three arenas at the same time: in the building from which the blocks were thrown, in the houses near the scene of the attack and in the areas surrounding the village of Ya'abed where the attack occurred.

A security official said the IDF would capture the assailant as soon as possible, partly because the attack was not planned planned out beforehand and the terrorist did not have a prearranged escape plan.

The army said that the entry into the al-Fawar refugee camp on Mount Hebron on Wednesday morning was intended to arrest an armed terrorist who planned to carry out an attack with a weapon. "The rapid action was important to prevent the attack."

Baruch Ben Yigal, Amit's father, thanked the masses who expressed their condolences after the loss of his only son.

"Dear Israel, I wanted to say thank you very, very much. This is very hard for me. I thank you for the things you wrote to me. Many of you I don't know, but you sent me heartwarming messages," said Ben Yigal.

"I didn't sleep all night. You write me very warm things, like the kids who sent me pictures of Amit. I want to say thank you for all the warm things you wrote to me, it warms my heart and strengthens me. "