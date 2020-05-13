Security guard stabbed at Sheba Hospital in Ramat Gan

A stabbing Wednesday afternoon has left one person wounded at the entrance to the Sheba Medical Center in Tel HaShomer, Ramat Gan, in central Israel.

The victim, a security guard roughly 20 years of age, was lightly wounded in the attack. He has been evacuated to the hospital for treatment.

His assailant was shot and neutralized shortly after the attack.

Police have opened an investigation into the stabbing, which may have been nationalistically motivated.

The initial investigation suggests the stabbing was most like criminally-motivated, and not an act of terror, police said.

“We saw two wounded people next to the vehicle entrance,” said MDA paramedic Adi Ben Aharon, “a man about 30 years of age who was suffering from a stab wound who was walking around at the scene, and nearby an unconscious wounded man lying on the ground.”

“We loaded the stabbing victim into an ambulance and evacuated him to the emergency room. We performed resuscitation techniques on the unconscious wounded man, who had no heartbeat and was not breathing. He was also evacuated to the hospital, in critical condition.”