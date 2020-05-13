Poll: Palestinian Arabs back new intifada to combat Trump plan

Support for two-state solution among PA Arabs falls to historic low, with nearly two-thirds backing new intifada to block Trump peace plan.

Nearly two-thirds of Palestinian Authority residents now support a new ‘intifada’, a poll shows, with support for a two-state solution falling to a record low.

According to a survey of Arab residents of Judea, Samaria, and the Gaza Strip conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, a record low of just 38.6% of respondents say they now support a two-state solution, following the release of the Trump administration’s Middle East peace plan, compared to 59.1% who oppose a two-state solution.

In the previous PCPSR poll, 42% of Palestinian Authority residents backed the two-state solution.

At the same time, support for an “armed struggle” against Israel or a new intifada to prevent the implementation of the Trump peace plan rose to 64.2%, compared to just 33.2% who oppose a new intifada.

Support for violent attacks on Israel is highest among Gazans, 81.2% of whom backed and “armed struggle or return to armed intifada”, compared to 52.8% of Arab residents of Judea and Samaria.

More than two-thirds (68.7%) of Arab residents of Judea, Samaria, and Gaza say the Palestinian Authority should withdraw from the Oslo Accords and stop fulfilling its obligations in response to the Trump peace plan, compared to just 25.7% who oppose such a move.

An overwhelming majority of 84.1% say the Palestinian Authority should withdraw its recognition of Israel’s right to exist, with 81.8% of residents of Judea and Samaria backing such a move, compared to 87.5% of Gazans. Just 13.1% of PA residents oppose such a move.

The poll, which was released earlier this month, was conducted between February 5th – 8th, and surveyed 1,270 adults interviewed face-to-face at 127 randomly selected locations in Judea, Samaria, and the Gaza Strip.