IDF soldier injured, stone-throwing terrorist eliminated

An IDF soldier was injured by Palestinian Arab rioters hurling stones Wednesday morning in the Hebron district of Judea south of Jerusalem.

The soldier was injured while IDF forces carried out an arrest operation to apprehend a number of wanted suspects in Al-Fawar, near Hebron.

Rioting broke out during the arrest operation, with stone-throwers targeting Israeli security personnel.

Israeli security forces responded with riot control techniques and live fire, an IDF spokesperson said.

"Troops responded with riot dispersal means and live fire.”

One rioter was killed and four more wounded.

The Palestinian Authority’s health department identified the slain rioter as 15-year-old Zaid Fadel Qaysia, whom the PA claimed was “killed by a live bullet in the head fired by the Israeli soldiers in Al-Fawar camp.”

The IDF responded to the PA report, saying "We are aware of a report regarding a Palestinian casualty and a number of injured Palestinians.”

The incident comes a day after 21-year-old IDF Staff Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal was killed by Palestinian Arab terrorists during an arrest operation in the northwestern Samaria town of Yaabad.