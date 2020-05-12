Second rescue flight from Argentina takes off

Israeli Ambassador to Argentina: 'We're pleased to see another plane returning our citizens to country.'

A rescue flight of Israeli civilians took off from Buenos Aires to Israel on Tuesday evening. On the plane there are 89 passengers whose final destination is Tel Aviv, including 25 new immigrants.

This is the second rescue flight that departed from Buenos Aires in the last month. Both flights were organized by Amsalem Tours. The Israeli Embassy in Argentina has helped Israeli citizens obtain the necessary permits to reach the airport from around Argentina where curfews are still under way due to the coronavirus crisis.

Israeli Ambassador to Argentina Galit Ronen, who arrived with the embassy staff at the airport, said: "We are pleased to see another plane returning our citizens to the country."