The terrorist spotted a soldier lifting up his head - and threw a brick at his face

The Israeli army has launched an investigation into the killing of an IDF soldier early Tuesday morning during an arrest operation in the Palestinian Authority-controlled town of Yabad in northwestern Samaria.

Early Tuesday morning, 21-year-old Golani Brigade Staff Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal of Ramat Gan was killed by Arab terrorists operating out of the Palestinian Authority-controlled town of Yabad, west of Jenin.

Ben Yigal was murdered when a block was thrown from a home in Yabad towards the end of an arrest operation his unit was helping to secure. Ben Yigal was struck by the block, which crushed his helmet, and left with a massive, and ultimately fatal, head injury.

According to the preliminary IDF investigation into the incident, the terrorist responsible for the attack threw the block from the third story of a home on the outskirts of Yabad after he spotted Amit while the Israeli force was leaving the town.

It is believed that the terrorist fled the building where the attack was carried out shortly after he threw the block.

Israeli security forces, including the IDF and the Shin Bet internal security agency, have arrested several suspects from the town of Yabad.

The funeral for Amit Ben Yigal, who was posthumously promoted to the rank of Chief Sergeant, has been set for 6:00 p.m. at the Be’er Yaakov cemetery.

Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (Yamina) responded to the attack Tuesday morning, saying “Staff Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal was killed overnight while he was ensuring Israel’s security. The IDF and security forces will apprehend the lowly terrorists responsible for this, and we will bring them to justice. In the name of the defense establishment, I want to send condolences to the Ben Yigal family. May his memory be blessed.”