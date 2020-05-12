Waqf threatens to reopen Al Aqsa during coronavirus, blame Israel for consequences

Waqf threatens to reopen Al Aqsa, says Israel will bear responsibility for consequences of decision to reopen before end of outbreak.

The Council of Endowments and Religious Affairs at Al-Quds (Jerusalem) announced the extension of the ban on praying at Al Aqsa Mosque, due to the continued coronavirus outbreak.

In an emergency meeting held Sunday, the Council decided that if Israel continues to allow Jews to enter below Al Aqsa, on the Temple Mount, all of the gates will be open to allow Muslims to enter the area, and the responsibility will fall on Israel's shoulders.

The Council also noted that a decision to reopen Al Aqsa is not influenced by religious feeling or by pressure on the Waqf management, but rather by religious, national, and moral responsibility, following the advice of the relevant health sources.

According to the Council, there is concern that some of the worshipers may be carriers of coronavirus, and that thousands will be infected if the mosque is opened.

The Waqf is the Jordanian body which was granted control of the Temple Mount following the Six Day War.