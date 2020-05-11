US coronavirus deaths top 80,000

Total coronavirus cases in the United States have exceeded 1.3 million, according to Reuters tally.

US coronavirus deaths topped 80,000 on Monday, according to a Reuters tally.

Total coronavirus cases in the United States have exceeded 1.3 million with infections rising in such states as Mississippi, Minnesota and Nebraska.

Cases are falling in New Jersey and New York at the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States, accounting for nearly half of the American deaths from COVID-19, according to the Reuters tally.

Meanwhile, Maryland has experienced its worst five-day streak of new coronavirus cases yet, confirming more than 1,000 new daily cases for each day, The Hill reported.

After confirming 708 new cases on Tuesday, Maryland saw 1,046 cases Wednesday, 1,213 cases Thursday, 1,116 cases Friday, 1,046 cases Saturday and 1,055 cases Sunday. None of the individual days in the five-day streak met the all-time single-day high of 1,741 on May 1.

Hospitalizations, meanwhile, are down, with state officials announcing the biggest single-day drop in hospitalizations yet between Sunday and Monday. Intensive care cases also fell from 611 Sunday to 585 Monday.

The state has 33,373 cases overall as of Monday afternoon, including 786 cases in the past 24 hours, and the state’s seven-day average has remained flat.