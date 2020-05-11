Middle schools likely to resume next week

Education, Health Ministries agree on plan to resume classes for grades 4-10 for one to two days a week.

The Education and Health Ministries have agreed on a plan to resume classes for grades 4-10 next week.

According to the agreed-upon guidelines, middle schools will have classes with up to twenty students in the classroom. Middle School students will be required to wear protective masks in class, a requirement which was not made of elementary school students.

Under the outline, students in grades 7-10 will attend classes for two days a week, while students in grades 4-6 will attend classes for only one day a week.

Meanwhile, National Security Council Director Meir Ben-Shabbat told government ministers that they were acting too hastily to abolish restrictions imposed in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ben-Shabbat warned the ministers that the public would find it very difficult to revert to restrictions that were already repealed if another outbreak occurred.

Classes for students in grades 1-3 and 11-12 resumed last week, while classes for kindergartens and nurseries resumed yesterday,