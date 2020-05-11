Six-year-old boy critically injured in traffic accident near Jerusalem zoo

Car hits mother and her six-year-old son as they were walking near Jerusalem zoo. One victim critically injured.

Two people were injured in a traffic accident in Jerusalem Monday afternoon.

The accident occurred when a vehicle struck two pedestrians near the Jerusalem zoo, on the edge of the Malha neighborhood on the southern edge of the capital.

The victims have been identified as a woman and her six-year-old son.

According to the MDA emergency responder organization, the six-year-old boy is in critical condition, while his mother was seriously injured.

MDA first responders were dispatched to the scene, and treated the two victims before evacuating them to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in southern Jerusalem.

The circumstances of the accident are under investigation. Initial reports indicate the two pedestrians were struck while they were crossing the street at a crosswalk.

“When we got there, we saw two people injured: an adult woman and a boy about six years of age lying on the road near a vehicle,” said MDA paramedics Elad Rozmarin and Yuval Bar-Or.

“We performed preliminary medical examinations and immediately performed resuscitation techniques on the boy, who was unconscious, without a heartbeat, and who was not breathing and was suffering from serious multi-system injuries. We loaded him onto a mobile intensive care unit and evacuated him in critical condition to the hospital, while continuing to provide life-saving treatment.”

Police issued a statement after the accident, saying that an investigation into the incident had been launched.

“A short while ago the police call center received a report of a traffic accident on Chaim E. Kolitz Road in Jerusalem involving a vehicle and two pedestrians – a woman and a child who were being treated by MDA. Police officers are on the scene. The driver of the vehicle has been detained at the scene. Police have opened an investigation.”