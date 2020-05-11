Two earthquakes in Israel felt within one hour

Two earthquakes shake northern Israel from different directions, within an hour of each other.

Two earthquakes shook northern Israel on Monday morning within an hour of each other.

The first quake occurred at 5:58a.m. Monday morning, and measured 3.2 on the Richter scale. Its epicenter was 14 kilometres (8.7 miles) northeast of Beit She'an, and the effects were felt both in the city and in nearby areas.

"This is a common event along they Syrian-African rift," the Geological Institute noted.

The second quake, which occurred at 6:53a.m. Monday morning, measured 2.7 on the Richter scale. Its epicenter was in the Mediterranean Sea, 50 kilometres (31.1 miles) west of Nahariya.

Jordan also reported an earthquake on Monday morning. According to reports, the Jordanian quake measured 3.5 on the Richter scale, and was centered 24 kilometres (14.9 miles) west of the city of Irbid in northern Jordan.