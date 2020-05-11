It's Final: Israel's new government to be sworn in on Thursday

Israel delays swearing in of unity government to Thursday, due to upcoming visit by US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.

Israel’s thirty-fifth government will be sworn in this Thursday at 1:00 p.m., Knesset Speaker and Blue and White party chief Benny Gantz said Monday afternoon.

Gantz finalized the timing for the swearing-in of the unity government, which had initially be set for Wednesday afternoon.

Due to the upcoming visit by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, however, the swearing-in was pushed back to Thursday.

Prior to the swearing-in ceremony, the Knesset will be required to vote in a new Knesset Speaker, as Gantz will be sworn in as alternate prime minister in the government led by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

The new Knesset Speaker will be a member of the Likud, though it has not yet been determined which MK will assume the position.

Blue and White has hitherto refused to agree to the selection of MK Yuli Edelstein (Likud), who previously served as Speaker, to take the position once again. If the party refuses to accept Edelstein by the time of the vote, it is expected that Yariv Levin (Likud) will be given the position.