Poll: Israelis believe PM Netanyahu snubbed Yamina for personal reasons

New poll shows majority of Israelis, half of right-wing voters, believe PM Netanyahu's behavior towards Yamina due to personal reasons.

A new poll published Monday morning by Direct Polls showed that the majority of Israelis believe Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is harming Yamina for personal and irrelevant reasons.

A full 56% of respondents said Netanyahu's reasons were personal, while 24.8% said his decisions were forced, due to accepted political reasons.

Another 10.1% said Netanyahu's decisions were due to the conduct of Defense Minister Naftali Bennett and Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked during the previous government. The last 9.1% said they have no opinion on the matter.

Among Likud voters, 33% believe Netanyahu's actions towards Yamina stem from personal reasons, and among right-wing voters in general, the number rises to 50%.

The poll was conducted digitally and via panel on Saturday night, by Shlomo Filber and Tzuriel Sharon of Direct Polls LTD. It included 933 adult Israelis who represent the adult population in Israel, and has a 4.1% error margin and a 95% accuracy rating.