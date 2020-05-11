Weapons, drug smuggling attempt thwarted on Israel-Egypt border

Bedouin attempt to smuggle weapons and drugs across Israeli-Egyptian border, are arrested.

All that remains of a smuggling attempt (illustrative)

On Sunday night, the Magan Negev Border Intelligence unit foiled a smuggling attempt in the Mount Harif region on the Israeli-Egyptian border.

The incident occurred during Magan's operations, in cooperation with IDF forces from the Paran Brigade.

During the operation, three suspects, Bedouin residents of illegal encampments in the Route 25 and 31 areas, were arrested.

Authorities discovered bags containing what is suspected to be a dangerous cannabis-like substance, M16 shotguns, cartridges, ammunition crates, optics equipment, and communications devices.

All of the items were confiscated.