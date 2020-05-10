Hundreds of Druze and Circassian protesters block off Azrieli Junction

Members of the Druze community protest in Tel Aviv on May 10, 2020

Hundreds of Druze and Circassian protesters are demonstrating Sunday afternoon in front of the Tel Aviv government offices, blocking the Azrieli Junction. Protest organizers are demanding that NIS 200 million be transferred to their local authorities, as well as approval of the Homesh project, which would increase police activity in Israeli Arab towns, along with government investment in healthcare in the Arab sector.

The demonstration started out in the afternoon in front of government offices on Menachem Begin Street in Tel Aviv.

According to a police statement, officers called on protesters to comply with demonstration guidelines and avoid blocking the intersection. Some of the activists violated agreed upon rules and blocked the road. Police asked protest leaders to clear the crossing and allow traffic to get through.

Police repeated their intentions of respecting picketers' freedom of expression and right to protest while maintaining demonstrators' health and maintaining public order.

At the time of the report, Azrieli Junction remained blocked to vehicular traffic which was diverted to alternative routes.