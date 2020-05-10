UAE Foreign Minister concerned about 'annexation'

UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed said he was concerned about the new government's plans to "annex" parts of Judea and Samaria and that he was opposed to them.

"Netanyahu's claims that Arab countries accept the annexation are a distortion of reality and of the Arab position," journalist Barak Ravid quoted him as saying.

"One-sided annexation in the West Bank of Israel would violate international law and would severely impair international efforts to achieve a political settlement in the Middle East."