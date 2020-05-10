Jewish farmer run over by Arab with tractor in Shiloh bloc

Arab rioters arrived this morning, Sunday, with tractors to a wheat field cultivated by Jewish farmers in the Shiloh bloc, and began to vandalize the field.

A farmer who arrived at the site in an attempt to prevent the vandalism was hit and run over by one of the tractors. The injured farmer was evacuated by MDA forces to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem. One Arab rioter was arrested at the scene.

Attorney Menashe Yado from the Honenu legal organization, which is assisting residents of the area, said, "This was a violent takeover by Arabs of a wheat field cultivated by Jewish farmers in the Shiloh bloc. The Arab rioters succeeded in destroying a large area of ​​wheat and even ran over the Jewish farmer who tried to stop the tractors of the rioters. The farmer was evacuated by MDA to Shaare Zedek hospital.”

According to Yado, "This is a step up in the Arab takeover of Jewish land, which is undoubtedly a direct result of the police and military arms’ laxity against Arab riots on the ground."

"We have now issued urgent letters to police demanding that the rioters be arrested and the tractors with which the ramming was carried out seized , among other things in order to remedy the damage caused to the farmer," added Attorney Yado.