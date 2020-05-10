Smotrich: Netanyahu an expert at breaking down opponents, will not dismantle us

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich denied a report that he and Rabbi Rafi Peretz are expected to enter a coalition led by Benny Gantz and Binyamin Netanyahu, while fellow Yamina members Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked are expected to remain outside the coalition.

"These things have never happened. W e are going together into the coalition or into the opposition. Neither I nor my colleagues will go alone," Smotrich told Galei Tzahal (Army Radio).

Smotrich claimed the source for the rumor was close to Prime Minister Netanyahu. "Netanyahu is an expert at breaking down his opponents, but he will not dismantle us."

MK Matan Kahana (Yamina) also addressed coalition talks this morning with the Likud in an interview on Radio 103FM.

"Our requests make perfect sense. The way to realize our ideology is to get significant portfolios," Kahana argued in response to accusations made by Likud over the weekend.

When asked if there is a split within Yamina, Kahane replied: "There is no situation for fragmentation. We are united and going together. The ideological right and religious Zionism is as one man with one heart and will be inside, G-d willing, or if not we will still be together - on the outside"