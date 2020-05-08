Deal of what century?

Part of Jared Kushner’s “Deal of the Century” is about to take a leap forward, or so we are told, but since the bright people have already spoken, now it is my turn to interpret the deal.

Which, basically, allows Israel to annex 30 percent of Judea and Samaria, territory already in hand. The Palestinian Arabs get the rest.

Do I have it right, so far? If not, let me know. Seems too simple, after thousands of pages from the brightest minds, even to diagrams telling Jews where they may live, work, or travel.

For some, this smells of Wannsee. That was Germany’s Deal of the Century. Jews were placed in zones. It was all mapped out. Sorry to bring that up, except that here we go again.

Jews getting pushed around is no deal. It is a memory.

I should warn you that I think in simple terms. I am not very smart. But I am usually right. That’s because I am a pessimist, and we always score high, even above geniuses.

I was right, for example, about giving up Gaza. It took no genius, but only a pessimist to figure out the misery to come then and there. Same thing with Oslo. Right again…sorry to say.

Of geniuses, yes, Kushner, and US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, is another, and Friedman is positively ecstatic about Israel getting a green light to declare sovereignty over the Jordan Valley, in addition to the 30 percent of Judea and Samaria – the West Bank. Oh, there is a catch? Yes.

Anything big? Well, a permanent building freeze. Jewish building or travel may not proceed beyond this point or that point. Achtung.

For some reason, the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising comes to mind.

On top of that, while restrictions apply to the Israelis, verboten, the Palestinian Arabs get to double their territory.



Such a deal…some of it inked from Jewish mapmakers, yet.

Are you, like Kushner and Friedman, dancing to this?

Wait. There is even more excitement.

Permission to annex is good only if the Israelis are ready to negotiate a two-state solution with Mahmoud Abbas.

Some days you just want to scream. King David did, when he wrote, “And You, O Lord, how much longer?”

First, the enemies from outside the camp, and then the enemies from within. That’s what he meant.

So, the Israelis are expected to shake a hand dripping in Jewish blood – namely, Mahmoud Abbas, the man who pays his people to murder Israelis.

Friedman et al…they celebrate this?

Then, the Israelis are expected to hand over God-given Land, for which 23,816 Israeli soldiers fell in the defense of civilians, who were targeted separately during waves of Jihadist terror.

After that, there’s Hamas, Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, and the rest of them who are at odds with Abbas’ PA, and with one of the other.

They will all want separate parcels of land, separate deals…and even Abbas, has he ever agreed to a two-state solution? I don’t think so.

According to my recollection, he wants it all. They all do. Their plan is to conquer in stages. The “Deal of the Century” gives them that stage right in the heart of Israel.

Is Israel a sovereign nation or not? If yes, the Israelis won’t give up an inch, and won’t be lured by the sweetener of partial annexation.

Don’t want your honey or your sting. No deal.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

