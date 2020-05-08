New immigrant tells Arutz Sheva: 'It's a total miracle I'm here, outbreak sped up process'

New immigrant Ayelet Mintz, who arrived in Israel from Brooklyn during the coronavirus epidemic, spoke to Arutz Sheva about her flight and unforgettable experience.

Arriving on a Nefesh B'Nefesh flight with 17 other new immigrants, Mintz said, "I've always felt a very spiritual tie to Israel, and I just feel super-happy to be here today."

"I'm here because I believe that I am indigenous to this land, whether or not I was born here, and this is my very birthright to be here, I feel like I am home when I am here, on a spiritual, ethnic, indigenous level, and this is where I want to create my life.

"I don't see myself feeling at home anywhere else in the entire globe, this is where I feel at home. And I simply feel like a guest everywhere else, even if I feel like a very comfortable guest everywhere else, I don't want to be a guest, I want to feel like I'm home for the rest of my life."

When asked about immigration during a global pandemic, Mintz said: "I would say the only second thoughts I've had were, 'Oh my G-d, I have to make this really happen way sooner and faster than I thought.'"

"If anything, it just expedited my process in terms of me really getting on it and really making it happen. Honestly, I feel like it's a total miracle that I'm here because the Jewish Agency stopped issuing visas at a certain point, and because I was so proactive about everything, I was able to obtain my visa just in the nick of time - I got the last seat on the last flight going out, and I just feel incredibly grateful to be here.

"I feel like when things are crazy, even more so I don't want to be a guest in a home that's not mine. I want to be somewhere where I feel safe, where I feel home, where I feel camaraderie, where I feel this interpersonal responsibility to take care of each other, and I feel really grateful and happy to be here in Israel, where I feel like that's true."