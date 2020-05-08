GoDaddy removes website promoting 'Miss Hitler' beauty pageant

Web-hosting company GoDaddy.com announced on Thursday it had removed the domain of a website running the global “Miss Hitler 2020” beauty pageant.

“We have suspended the account and informed the account owner to move the domains in question to another registrar, as they have violated our terms of service,” GoDaddy told The New York Post in an email.

The Australia-based Anti-Defamation Commission (ADC) earlier this week asked GoDaddy to remove the domain, saying the competition and the content on the World Truth historical revisionism site violate its rules against hate speech.

Advertisements for the contest called on women to send photos of themselves along with a few words about why they should be Miss Hitler.

ADC Chairman Dvir Abramovich on Thursday called the decision to close the account “a glorious victory of good over evil.”

“We thank the company for listening to our concerns and for declaring that anti-Semites and Holocaust deniers will never find a safe haven within the GoDaddy home. Allowing this site to remain would have crossed many red lines and would have sent the message that it is open season on the Jewish community,” he told The Post in a statement.