NY's Jewish Trump supporters learn a lesson

Not supporting election of local Republicans hurt Jewish interests in New York State. Democrats did not stand up for targeted Jews. Opinion.

For months, even years, I have led the voice for Jews from all religious affiliations and in every neighborhood to strop supporting local and state elected Democrats, You can read about it here, here and here.

If I had a penny for every critic of mine that told me, “Cindy, you we support President Trump, but in New York, supporting Republicans on a state and local level is useless,” I would be able to fill many, many tzedakah boxes.

And I can't even count many times critics advised me that “Cuomo and DeBlasio aren’t antisemitic.”

Regrettably, their actions have spoken louder than their words (and recently, the words are not so great either). Best example, our public school education system. Schools still teach a globalist curriculum that shares biases against Israel, rather than historical facts. It’s no secret Linda Sarsour has influence on our public school system.

Over two years ago, I suggested following the voting records and money trails in both Albany, New York’s state capital and in City Hall, run by DeBlasio in Manhattan.

Following Albany Carefully

More socialists, progressives and far-left elected officials will make life a living hell for hard-working, tax-paying New Yorkers. I, like many others, predict more hate crimes, more protests and violence as a result of politicians seeking support and votes from newer residents rather than listening to New Yorkers who have family histories and roots in the Empire State.

Follow social media. Extremists from both sides, including those that truly don’t represent President Trump, expose themselves eventually. We learned that from Mayor DeBlasio’s twitter account last week.

Real Trump supporters comment positively and retweet, they don’t use memes with vulgarity. They share photos of the executive orders combating antisemitism, recognizing Israel and Holocaust survivors and standing with prominent Jewish figures. DeBlasio and Cuomo do similar things, but then water down messages by tying Jewish hate to all hate or comparing kosher food to halal food.

Why is it that 200,000 kosher meals can not be distributed properly while over 500,000 halal meals are served successfully during the coronavirus stay-at-home executive order?

Where is our outrage? Because we don’t stand up for our issues, we are virtually ignored by our non-Jewish supporters and the mainstream press.

Worse, yamulke wearing elected officials stand with the Democrats, and they endorsed officials like Bill DeBlasio and Andrew Cuomo in recent elections. What did they get in return when they were targets? Absolute silence.

Councilman Kalman Yeger was removed from the Immigration Committee after making the statement, “Palestine does not exist.”

NYC Councilman from Brooklyn Chaim Deutsch has been under a relentless attack for his ALLEGED homophobia by the GayCityNews.

Melinda Katz should have not have run for District Attorney and win her race only contested by a slim majority of Queens Orthodox Jews. Why did she get so much attention and support from Jewish leadership?

She supported Assemblyman Charles Barron, who, in July 2009, stated that the Gaza Strip section of the Palestinian Territories was "a virtual death camp, the same kind of conditions the Nazis imposed on the Jews. Eleven months later he stated, "There's too many children and women and innocent men of Gaza dying because you're isolating them and not allowing anything in. It's like having a concentration death camp. It's horrible, and the whole world is and should be outraged.”

(For the truth on Gaza, see here.)



It’s imperative that Jews join together to send the message to the Democratic party that we will no longer stand by if the Democratic leadership refuses to discipline those who openly...direct hate towards Israel and Jews.

She also partnered as Queens Borough President, and together with the Queens District Attorney cohosted the Islamic Group tied to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood, CAIR, on November 14, 2017, an event empowering hate crimes in Jewish neighborhoods in New York.

If You Want To Matter, Close Your Wallets, Change Your Party Affiliations and Be Invited Back On Your Terms

Now more than ever, it’s imperative that Jews join together to send the message to the Democratic party that we will no longer stand by if the Democratic leadership refuses to discipline those who openly, and in many cases proudly, direct hate towards Israel and Jews.

It’s my belief that the best way American Jews can express their gratitude for the leadership of President Trump is to register as a Republican. With today’s technology and communications, pollsters track who votes and their party affiliations, and will use that data as they prepare legislation and the 2020 reorganization of congressional districts for the House of Representatives.

Jews do have a choice in elections for judges, state and city representatives, and even school board members. Jews who claim to be Trump supporters help Democrats win seats that turn into disasters for Washington. It’s time to stand up and say, no more.

There do not seem to be any more moderate Democrats, even Jewish ones. Not one Democratic Congressional representative voted in March to oppose BDS, including Kathleen Rice.

Rice, along with Grace Meng, Josh Gottheimer, Eliot Engel, Max Rose and every other Democrat, voted against a bill that would have prohibited domestic support for the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

The bill, House Resolution 5595, would have modified existing law to take aim at the anti-Israel BDS movement by forbidding domestic support for foreign boycotts from organizations like the United Nations Human Rights Council and the European Union. It was sponsored by Representative Lee Zeldin, the ranking Jewish Republican in the House.

Jewish New Yorkers, we have to take a stand NOW, even if you don’t like President Trump, because New York Jews have their future in the state, country and support for Israel to worry about.

Cindy Grosz is the Republican and Conservative congressional candidate running in NY-04, including the communities of The Five Towns, Merrick-Bellmore, Long Beach, Oceanside and West Hempstead. She is a longtime activist for many important causes and an Advisor for the National Diversity Coalition for Trump. www.cindygrosz.com. info@cindygrosz.com

