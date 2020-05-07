Trump tested for coronavirus after personal valet tests positive

Member of military unit which works closely with the president contracts coronavirus. Trump, Pence continue to test negative for the disease

A valet for US President Donald Trump has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the White House said Thursday.

“We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus,” principal deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement.

“The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health,” Gidley added.

The valet is a member of the US Navy who regularly works in the West Wing. He tested positive Wednesday after he began to experience symptoms of the coronavirus. CNN reported that Trump was upset when he learned the valet had tested positive for the disease.

Valets are members of an elite military unit which assist the president and his family, including with the president's food. They often travel with the president.

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are regularly tested for the coronavirus, as is anyone who comes into contact with them.