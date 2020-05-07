Report: Iranian cyberattack targeted Israeli water infrastructure

Iran reportedly behind a cyberattack launched last month against Israeli water infrastructure through the use of American servers.

A senior official at the US Dept. of Energy “reiterated the Trump administration’s commitment to protecting America and its allies against these sorts of attacks.”

The official did not cite specifics and noted that an investigation was “ongoing.”

He also said that the DOE routinely gathers and shares info with private sector partners to protect the US and its allies from cyberattacks, according to Fox News.