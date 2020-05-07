Former Israeli officials call to boycott Judea and Samaria

The Irish Times website today published a column that includes former Knesset Members and senior foreign ministry officials calling to promote legislation against trade and economic activity with Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley.

Signatories include the former Israeli ambassador to Portugal and former Israeli consul Colette Avital, former Knesset Speaker Avraham Burg, former Meretz Chair Zahava Galon and more.

Yesha Council Chairman David Elhayani said in response to the letter, "Former Israeli Knesset members, and all sorts of 'formers' have decided that because their public lives are over and the public has decided not to support them, they need to return to being relevant.

"They seem to be making their return to public life at the expense of business owners from Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley. While sitting at home receiving a pension from the State of Israel, after many years of making a living at our expense and sitting and writing letters to Ireland, thousands of farmers, industrialists, high-tech workers, and residents of Judea and Samaria work day and night to earn a living," he stated.

"Calling for a boycott of business in the region at this time when we're fighting against the coronavirus and hundreds of thousands of Israelis are not working is a spit in the face of the State of Israel. Especially when it comes from those who used to be senior public servants. We demand the Foreign Ministry condemn and denounce these people who intentionally harm the State of Israel."