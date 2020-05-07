Report: Prisoner swap deal 'still in early stages'

Arab sources say conditions for prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas have yet to be finalized.

Palestinian Arab sources have told Kan News that it appears that the conditions for a prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas have yet to be finalized, and that neither the number nor the identities of the security prisoners to be released from Israeli prisons have been decided upon.

The sources noted that contacts between the two sides are still in their early stages, and that only general statements of intent have been made, and not concrete proposals.

They added that there are still disparities between the starting po‎sitions of both sides.

According to them, Israel is refusing to release any prisoners with blood on their hands, and is interested in a one-time deal on humanitarian grounds, in return for which Israel will receive the bodies of IDF soldiers Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, as well as the two Israeli citizens held by Hamas in Gaza, Avera Mengistu and Hisham a-Said.