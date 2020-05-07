Tags:Mahane Yehuda
Watch: Mahane Yehuda market reopens
J'lem outdoor market reopens this morning in presence of Mayor Moshe Lion. Market will operate in accordance with Health Min. instructions.
Mahane Yehuda reopens
Arutz Sheva
|
MainAll NewsInside IsraelWatch: Mahane Yehuda market reopens
Watch: Mahane Yehuda market reopens
J'lem outdoor market reopens this morning in presence of Mayor Moshe Lion. Market will operate in accordance with Health Min. instructions.
Mahane Yehuda reopens
Arutz Sheva
Tags:Mahane Yehuda
top