Temperature tests and alcohol sanitizer stations: Malls to open tomorrow

Visitors to malls have to wear masks, maintain distance of two meters. Restaurants to open for takeout only.

Malls across the country are set to open tomorrow (Thursday) in accordance with the Health Ministry guidelines.

The security guards at the malls will check visitors' temperatures as well as make sure that all wear face masks. Restaurants and cafes will be allowed to open only to serve takeout.

The Hadar Mall in Jerusalem will also open to the general public tomorrow. Ahead of the mall's opening, the public spaces were thoroughly cleansed and disinfected, as were the shops. Visitors with a temperature above 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) will not be allowed to enter the building.

In addition, inspections and surveillance will be conducted to ensure that visitors are wearing protective masks throughout the mall, and that a distance of at least two meters is maintained between all people.

Those staying in the mall will be required to adhere to hygiene rules, including hand cleaning, and for this purpose the mall will offer a number of hand sanitizing locations.

Hadar Mall CEO Liron Elkayam said: "During the past week, the management and staff of the Hadar Mall have been preparing for the opening ceremony, in line with the Health Ministry's instructions. As part of the assessments, the malls have been equipped with hand sanitizers, and gloves and masks to be distributed to the mall's customers."

"We are also preparing for situations where we must work to prevent congestion at the mall entrance and inside as well as maintain proper distances between client and customer at the entrance. On opening, the mall stores will offer a wide range of promotions and discounts in all categories of fashion, footwear, household items, pharmaceutical items, and more," she said.