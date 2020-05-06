Bennett: Thousands of new housing units to be built in Efrat

Defense Minister Bennett approves expansion of Efrat, paving the way for thousands of new housing units.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (Yamina) on Wednesday approved the expansion of the Efrat local council in Judea and Samaria by 1,100 dunams (271.8 acres).

The expansion will allow for the construction of approximately 7,000 new housing units in the communit, experts say.

This will enable the arrival of new residents and continued expansion of the community, significantly bolstering the greater Etzion Bloc area.

The approval for the expansion was obtained after the completion of the required legal proceedings and after the Minister instructed the Commissioner of Governmental and Abandoned Property in Judea and Samaria to grant planning permission.

In his decision, Bennett essentially grants permission to the Construction and Housing Ministry to plan construction in Givat Eitam, which is within the jurisdiction of the Efrat Local Council.