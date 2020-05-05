Student with coronavirus goes to school

Parents of student at Jerusalem special needs school sign health form to send him back to school despite mother, student having COVID-19.

A student at a special needs educational institution returned to school despite being diagnosed as a coronavirus patient last week. The student attends Talmud Torah "Netivot Shlomo" in Jerusalem.

Kan News reported that the student's parents had signed a health statement to return him to school, even though his mother had contracted the coronavirus and he himself had a fever.

The Health Ministry is conducting an epidemiological inquiry into the student and his family. The other students at the school have been placed in isolation.

The number of confirmed coronavirus-related fatalities in Israel has risen to 237, according to a report by the Health Ministry Tuesday morning. In addition, the number of infections rose to 16,268 - an increase of just 22 people over the last day.

89 patients are currently in serious condition, 70 of whom are on ventilators. 53 patients are in moderate condition.

10,223 Israelis who had the virus had already recovered. There are currently 5,805 active coronavirus patients in Israel.