Bennett: We are more determined than Iran because for us it is a matter of life and death,

Security officials said Tuesday in talks with military reporters that Iran is reducing its forces in Syria and clearing its bases for the first time since it entered Syria.

"Syria is paying growing prices because of the Iranian presence in its territory, for a war which is not its own. Iran has become a burden to Syria," the officials said.

In the near future, Israel is expected to step up pressure on Iran until it leaves Syria.

According to foreign publications in the past year, a significant increase has been recorded in the number of attacks in Syria attributed to Israel. The attacks attributed to Israel are conducted at the depth of the enemy, with the targets being targeted by an Iranian presence on the ground and in Iranian headquarters, and not only by countering smuggling.

Also, in the last six months, there has been a significant drop in the volume of cargo flights to smuggle Iranian aircraft to Iran.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said today, "We are determined, more determined, and I will tell you why - for Iran, Syria is an adventure 1,000 miles from home, for us it is life. We are much more determined."

''Iranian soldiers who come to Syrian soil and work in it, their blood their heads. They risk their lives, pay their lives and go on more intensely. We will not give up and will not allow the establishment of a frontal Iranian base in Syria," Bennett emphasized.