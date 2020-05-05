Nasrallah: Germany caved to US pressure

Hezbollah leader condemns Germany's ban on his group, insists Hezbollah is not active in the country.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Monday condemned Germany's ban on his group, saying the move was bowing to US pressure and insisting Hezbollah was not active in the country, France24 reports.

In a televised speech, Nasrallah called the German decision a "political decision that reflects Germany's submission to America's will and to pleasing Israel."

"When we say we are not active in Germany, we are being 100 percent honest," he added.

Nasrallah said he expected more EU countries to follow Germany's example. He also condemned German authorities for raiding mosques and associations linked to the group and called on the Lebanese government to protect its nationals in Germany.

The German Interior Ministry on Thursday morning issued a federal order outlawing Hezbollah in Germany, and also took enforcement measures under the provisions of the order.

The order prohibits any contact with members of the organization and does not differentiate between its various arms - military, political or social. According to the order, any use of the organization's symbols and the organization's assets in Germany, if any, would be banned.

Kan 11 News later reported that Germany received intelligence information from Israel that helped formulate the declaration that Hezbollah will be outlawed.

In 2013, the European Union blacklisted Hezbollah's “military wing” as a terrorist organization, while failing to blacklist the group’s political arm.

In March of 2019, the British government designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization. Earlier this year, Britain's finance ministry added the entire Hezbollah organization to its list of terrorist groups subject to asset freezing.