US salutes Jewish People who 'Demonstrate an unbreakable spirit'

Secretary of State opens annual month honoring US Jews: 'Jews contributed in countless ways to culture and character of our country.'

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo today issued a special announcement on the occasion of Jewish American Heritage Month in the United States.

"In the centuries since the founding of our nation, Jewish Americans have enriched our country’s culture and character. As Jewish American Heritage Month commences, we reaffirm our support for the Jewish community and our unwavering commitment to ridding the world of anti-Semitism," Pompeo wrote.

“In 1654, the first Jewish settlers arrived in New Amsterdam, present day New York City, seeking the freedom to practice their faith,” stated the proclamation. “In the centuries since, Jewish Americans have contributed in countless ways to our country’s culture and character.

“From the arts and sciences to business and public service, nearly every facet of our society has benefited from the talent, inspiration, vision, expertise, ingenuity, and sacrifice of Jewish Americans. We honor their spirit and resiliency during Jewish American Heritage Month and celebrate the myriad of ways they enrich our country and the world.”

The proclamation went on to state, “Throughout history, the Jewish people have demonstrated an unbreakable spirit, overcoming suffering, cruel oppression, violence, and bigotry. Tragically, Jewish men, women, and children continue to face anti-Semitic discrimination, persecution, and violence today, and Jewish institutions and places of worship remain targets of vandalism and destruction.

“Hatred is intolerable and has no place in our hearts or in our society,” stated the proclamation. “We must therefore vigorously confront anti-Semitic discrimination and violence against members of the Jewish community.

“This month, we reaffirm our commitment to never compromise our steadfast support for the Jewish community, our rejection of anti-Semitic bigotry, and our disdain for malicious attacks of hatred. Jewish Americans strengthen, sustain, and inspire our country through dedication to family, respect for cherished traditions, and commitment to the values of justice and equality that unite Americans of every faith and background. We give thanks for the profound contributions that Jewish Americans continue to make to our society, and way of life.”

The month of American Jewish Heritage was first established by President George W. Bush in 2006 and has since been adopted every year by the presidents who followed.