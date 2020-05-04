

Let's be honest: The ICC is not impartial, it is a "Court of the Friends of 'Palestine' There are 57 Muslim Countries in the UN that gang up against the only small Jewish State, use the ICC for a judicial form of Jihad. Opinion. Ezequiel Doiny ,

Reuters The International Criminal Court building Internatonal Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Fatou Bensouda decided on April 30, 2020, to move forward with a case filed against Israel by the Palestinian Authority, falsely claiming that the PA is a state and therefore has standing to file a war crimes complaint. The ICC's anti-Israel bias is nothing new. On December 26, 2018, Ambassador Alan Baker reported for the Jerusalem Center of Public Affairs: "The election of the Palestinian Attorney-General, Dr. Ahmad Barrak, to serve as a member of the 'Advisory Committee on Nominations' of judges of the International Criminal Court, if it were not so serious, could be seen as comical. It cannot but invoke the ancient Latin maxim ovem lupo commitere, or in its literal and colloquial version 'to set the wolf to guard the sheep.' "This sums up the acute absurdity to which respected international institutions in the international community, and particularly the United Nations and the International Criminal Court, have descended. Sadly, they have permitted themselves to be abused and manipulated by an irresponsible Palestinian leadership, intent on hijacking international organizations for obvious and blatant political purposes[.] …" On November 18, 2019 Amb. Alan Baker wrote in the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs "There is a growing concern that the International Criminal Court (ICC), established with the adoption of the Rome Statute of 1998, is irreparably and institutionally flawed and politicized. The ICC has failed to live up to the hopes and visions of its founding fathers. The ICC was established after a long process of negotiations inspired by a post-World War II vision of the need to ensure that the perpetrators of the most egregious crimes known to humanity would not enjoy impunity and immunity. They would be brought to trial before an independent, apolitical, international juridical body.

Regrettably, and despite the best intentions of its founders, the very independence and impartiality of the Court – so central and obvious for any such vital and important juridical body – was flawed from the outset by constitutionally linking the Court with the United Nations.

Placing part of the ICC’s financing at the political mercy of the UN General Assembly undermines and prejudices any pretention of independence of the Court. Funding of the ICC, like any other action requiring approval in the UN General Assembly, is, of necessity, a process driven by the political and economic interests of its members and subject to political bargaining that is unconnected to the needs of the Court..." Part of the financing of the ICC is dependent on the UN General Assembly. The reason the UN is biased is that there are 57 Muslim countries that belong to the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (see OIC charter below) that do not vote based on what is right or wrong but vote based on what is best for Islam. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict should be renamed the Islamic-Jewish conflict where dozens of Islamic States gang up against the only Jewish State. Below is an example of how the OIC hijacks the UN for jihad against Israel. In 1949, China invaded Tibet and initiated a massive transfer of Chinese civilians into Tibet. In his 5-point peace plan the Dalai Lama stated: “The massive transfer of Chinese civilians into Tibet in violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention (1949) threatens the very existence of the Tibetans as a distinct people.” Today, in the whole of Tibet 7.5 million Chinese settlers have already been sent, outnumbering the Tibetan population of 6 million. In central and western Tibet, now referred to by the Chinese as the “Tibet Autonomous Region,”

The UN Watch reported that in 2013 the UN passed 25 resolutions; 21 were against Israel, zero were against China despite its takeoverof Tibet.

Chinese sources admit the 1.9 million Tibetans already constitute a minority of the region’s population. These numbers do not take the estimated 300,000-500,000 troops in Tibet into account – 250,000 of them in so-called Tibet Autonomous Region…For the Tibetans to survive as a people, it is imperative that the population transfer is stopped and Chinese settlers return to China. Otherwise, Tibetans will soon be no more than a tourist attraction and relic of a noble past. ” The UN Watch reported that in 2013 the UN passed 25 resolutions; 21 were against Israel, zero were against China. The UN constantly condemns Israel, but never China, because of those 57 Muslim nations in the UN that gang up only against the small Jewish State. Islamic Nations may be divided in other issues but the conquest of Jerusalem is a common cause and one they will surely bring to the ICC. The Charter of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation signed by its 57 Islamic Members declares: “In the name of Allah, the most Compassionate, the most Merciful, We the Member States of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, determined:...to support the struggle of the Palestinian people, who are presently under foreign occupation, and to empower them to attain their inalienable rights, including the right to self-determination, and to establish their sovereign state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif (JERUSALEM) as its capital, while safeguarding its historic and Islamic character, and the holy places therein... ...The Headquarters of the General Secretariat shall be in the city of Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) until the liberation of the city of Al-Quds (JERUSALEM) so that it will become the permanent Headquarters of the Organisation...” Despite having other cities holier than Jerusalem Ayatollah Khamenei wrote a book proclaiming himself “The flagbearer of Jihad to liberate Jerusalem.” On August 11,2016 Newsmax reported ": “Supreme ruler Ayatollah Khamenei of Iran has published a book on how to destroy Israel, arguing that his position is based on “well-established Islamic principles.” The 416-page book is titled Palestine. An item on the books’ back cover describes Khamenei as “The flagbearer of Jihad to liberate Jerusalem.” The book explains that land that falls under Muslim rule, even briefly, can never again be ceded to non-Muslims. Khamenei also argues that Israel is a special case because the nation is a loyal “ally of the American Great Satan,” meaning the United States; because it has warred against Muslims on many occasions; and because Israel occupies Jerusalem, which Khamenei describes as “Islam’s third Holy City.” On March 7, 2018 MEMRI reported “the Turkish daily Yeni Şafak, which is close to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his ruling AKP party, published an article titled "A Call for Urgent Action," which also appeared on the paper's website under the title “What If an Army of Islam Was Formed against Israel?" The article called on the 57 member states of the OIC to form a joint "Army of Islam" to besiege and attack the state of Israel. It notes that such a joint army will greatly exceed the Israeli army in manpower, equipment and budget…” On May 9,2017 Hotair reported that Erdogan declared “Each day that Jerusalem is under occupation is an insult to us" Erdogan calls Jerusalem "occupied" but until 1948 Jews were a majority of the population in Jerusalem. On December 11, 2017 Amb. Dore Gold wrote in the Jerusalem Center of Public Affairs "By the mid-19th century, the British Consulate in Jerusalem made the following determination, according to this report, which I found in the Public Record Office in Kew, it states that Jews were a majority in Jerusalem, when? already in 1863 – that’s long before Theodor Herzl, before the Britt’s arrived, or Lord Balfour." "See the guy on the right, William Seward, he was Secretary of State of the United States during the American civil war, under President Abraham Lincoln. "When Seward’s term ended, he visited the holy land, he visited Jerusalem. And he wrote a memoir. And in his memoir, it is written, 'There is a Jewish majority in Jerusalem.'" See William Seward, Travels Around the World (1873) Jews were a majority of the population in Jerusalem until they were expelled by the Jordanian Arab Legion in 1948. In 1948 British General Glubb Pasha lead the Jordanian Arab Legion to expel all the Jews from Hevron, East Jerusalem and the 'West Bank'. Not only they did ethnic cleansing but they destroyed dozens of ancient synagogues and thousands of Ancient Jewish Tombstones in the Sacred Ancient Jewish Cemetery of Mount of Olives to try to erase all evidence of Jewish History. Islam is a colonizing power. While there is only one Jewish State smaller than New Jersey with a population of about 7 million Jews, Islam has expanded from Saudi Arabia to the 57 countries member states of the Organization for for Islamic Cooperation with an estimated population of 1.6 billion Muslims. Lyn Julius comments about George Bensoussan’ book Juifs en pays arabes: le grand deracinement 1850 – 1975: “…Bensoussan, threatens to stand the notion of ”Jewish colonialism” on its head: it is the Jews who lived under Muslim rule who were the true victims of colonialism…By the time the Arab conquerors had swept over the Middle East and North Africa, the Jews had been living in the region for 1,000 years…Under Islam, according to the eighth-century Pact of Omar, indigenous Jews and Christians were permitted to practise as long as they acquiesced to the ”dhimmi” condition of inferiority and institutionalised humiliation…” “… Bensoussan observes that the Islamic order was built on a ”colonial” notion – submission. The Muslim submits to Allah, the Muslim woman submits to her husband, the non-Muslim dhimmi submits to the Muslim. At the very bottom of the pile is the slave… He produces incontrovertible evidence that, 100 years before Israel was established, most Jews in Arab and Muslim lands lived in misery and fear….Jews were regularly mobbed, robbed, their possessions looted, beaten up on the slightest pretext, or false charge brought by a jealous neighbour. Jews were feminised in the Muslim imagination – cowardly, submissive, unable to stand up for themselves. “…Bensoussan”s great achievement is not just to blow out of the water the myth of Arab-Jewish coexistence predating the creation of Israel, but unfashionably to place the colonial boot on the Arab foot…A sovereign Jewish state in the land of Israel begins to look like the liberation of a colonized, indigenous people from 14 centuries of subjugation…” As Bensoussan wrote, the Jews living under Muslim rule were the true victims of colonialism. But not only Jews were colonized by invading Islamic armies Copts, Orthodox Christians, Hindus and Buddhist were also subjugated. A long list of Jewish, Christian, Hindu and Buddhist Holy Sites that have been desecrated or converted into Mosques by invading Islamic Armies can be seen here and one example, the world's largest standing Buddha's, here. To summarize, there are 57 Muslim Countries in the UN that gang up against the only small Jewish State (smaller than New Jersey). The Muslim Countries that attack Israel in the UN and ICC don't do it because of violations of human rights as they claim, else they would condemn China as well for its occupation of Tibet. They use the UN and the ICC for Jihad, to fight for what they consider occupied Islamic land. Perhaps a parallel "Court of the Victims of Islamic Persecution" (CVIP)should be created to counter the biased opinion of the pro-Islamic International Criminal Court (ICC). The Court should be endorsed by America and could include Jews, Copts, Orthodox Christians, Yazidi, Hindu, Buddhist and other victims of Islamic persecution. Alternatively since the ICC has turned itself into a "Court of the Friends of Palestine" a parallel "Court of the Friends of Israel" should be created to balance biased ICC rulings. Ezequiel Doiny is author of "Obama's assault on Jerusalem's Western Wall." He is an Engineer and writer based in Maryland, USA.





